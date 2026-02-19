Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,810 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nebius Group were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIS. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,681,000 after buying an additional 1,949,708 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,223,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nebius Group by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 848,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,938,000 after acquiring an additional 634,838 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,563,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBIS opened at $101.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.73 and a beta of 3.90. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.38.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%.The business had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Freedom Capital upgraded Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.22.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

