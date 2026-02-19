NewEdge Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,741 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $53,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $527.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $474.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.32. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $668.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $739.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $735.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.27.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

