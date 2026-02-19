Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in TriMas Corporation $TRS

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 875,496 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $50,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the first quarter valued at $868,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in TriMas during the second quarter valued at $1,026,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 28.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in TriMas by 41,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriMas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TriMas in a report on Monday, December 29th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of TriMas from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of TriMas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

TriMas Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of TRS stock opened at $37.03 on Thursday. TriMas Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90.

TriMas Profile

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.