CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 114,986 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. $ORN

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 541,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,986 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Orion Group by 171.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of ORN opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $522.29 million, a P/E ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.18. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Orion Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Orion Group

Orion Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) is a global provider of specialized staffing and workforce solutions, serving clients across the energy, industrial, and technical sectors. The company offers a range of services including engineering and technical recruitment, information technology staffing, and comprehensive workforce management. Orion Group focuses on delivering qualified talent for complex projects, from exploration and production in the oil and gas industry to large-scale infrastructure and manufacturing initiatives.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Orion Group has grown its operations to support projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia–Pacific region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.