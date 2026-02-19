CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 114,986 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. $ORN

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 541,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,986 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Orion Group by 171.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.
Orion Group Stock Performance
Shares of ORN opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $522.29 million, a P/E ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.18. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62.
Orion Group Company Profile
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)
Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Orion Group has grown its operations to support projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia–Pacific region.
