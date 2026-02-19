Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER Stake Raised by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 459.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Aercap were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AER. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aercap by 2.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aercap by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aercap by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aercap by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 3.0% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AER opened at $154.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $154.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-13.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Aercap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AER. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Aercap from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Aercap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aercap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

