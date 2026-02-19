Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 141,075 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,075 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $20,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 957.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 490.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 0.94. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR) is the holding company and parent organization of Frontier Communications, a provider of broadband, voice and video services across the United States. Formed in conjunction with the company’s restructuring and corporate spin-off, Frontier Communications Parent oversees the strategic direction and capital allocation for its operating subsidiaries, which deliver telecommunications solutions to residential and business customers.

The company’s operating units design, build and manage a diversified network infrastructure that includes fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), digital subscriber line (DSL) and fixed wireless technologies.

