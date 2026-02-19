Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,710,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,289,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,146,000 after buying an additional 3,277,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,141,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,723,000 after buying an additional 587,966 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 3,523,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,280,000 after buying an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,450,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,354,000 after acquiring an additional 819,923 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of IEMG opened at $75.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.22. The firm has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.29 and a 12-month high of $75.89.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

