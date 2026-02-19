NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 18,689 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,689 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,917,000 after buying an additional 890,804 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,584,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,681,000 after purchasing an additional 175,531 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,914,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,139 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,528,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,539,000 after buying an additional 369,771 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,265,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,099,000 after buying an additional 190,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $108.31 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.64.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

