SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS Shares Bought by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,712 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 1.4% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $12,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $97,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -65.17 and a beta of 0.05.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -257.94%.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

