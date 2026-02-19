SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 938,401 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 781,328 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 158,302 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 158,302 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SEACOR Marine Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of SMHI opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. SEACOR Marine has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $198.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEACOR Marine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SEACOR Marine by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 553,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SEACOR Marine in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded SEACOR Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of SEACOR Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.00.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) is a U.S.-based provider of offshore marine transportation and support services, offering a fleet of platform supply vessels (PSVs), crew transfer vessels, and specialty craft designed for the energy sector. The company serves clients engaged in offshore oil and gas exploration and production, as well as emerging offshore wind and renewable energy projects. Its services include cargo and personnel transfer, subsea support, emergency response, and project logistics.

Formed through the combination of SEACOR Holdings’ offshore marine division and acquired assets from Hornbeck Offshore Services, SEACOR Marine brings together a broad range of technical expertise and vessel capabilities.

