CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

CochLear Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.21 and last traded at $69.28, with a volume of 86983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of CochLear from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CochLear currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

CochLear Price Performance

CochLear Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.40.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

