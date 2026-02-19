Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $6.94 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $362.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.34 and a 200-day moving average of $291.37. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $380.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.