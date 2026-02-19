Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOPGet Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.6389.

Several research firms recently commented on SHOP. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Shopify from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $121.64 on Thursday. Shopify has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $182.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.71. The stock has a market cap of $158.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.80, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 3.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 5.2% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

