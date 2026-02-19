BRC (NYSE:BRCC) and Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Head to Head Contrast

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) and Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 1 1 2 0 2.25 Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 0.00

BRC currently has a consensus price target of $2.33, indicating a potential upside of 234.29%. Given BRC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BRC is more favorable than Greystone Logistics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC -2.86% -11.48% -2.60% Greystone Logistics -1.86% -4.88% -2.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Greystone Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of BRC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $391.49 million 0.44 -$2.95 million ($0.14) -4.99 Greystone Logistics $57.87 million 0.15 $2.35 million ($0.04) -8.00

Greystone Logistics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRC. Greystone Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BRC has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Logistics has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BRC beats Greystone Logistics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through grocery, specialty stores, and other intermediaries; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc. in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

