Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp set a $11.00 target price on Angi in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Angi in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $17.00 target price on shares of Angi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Angi in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Angi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. Angi has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $19.42.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.58 million. Angi had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Angi will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Angi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Angi stock. Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angi

Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) operates a digital marketplace that connects homeowners and renters with service professionals for home improvement, maintenance and repair projects. Through its flagship platform, Angi provides user-friendly tools that allow consumers to research service providers, compare prices, read verified reviews and book appointments. The company’s services span a wide range of home needs, including plumbing, electrical work, landscaping, painting, cleaning, remodeling and general handyman tasks.

Originally founded in 1995 as Angie’s List, the company built its reputation on a subscription-based model and a comprehensive database of customer reviews.

