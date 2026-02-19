Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $976.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,006 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.6% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $976,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 229,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large ETF inflows — ETFs have gathered over $250 billion in the first six weeks of 2026, supporting demand for broad S&P 500 exposures like VOO. Velocity Amid Volatility: ETFs See $250B+ Inflows in 6 Weeks
- Positive Sentiment: Long?term bull case intact — an investor note argues history and secular themes (e.g., AI) still favor buying broad S&P exposure, which can support continued interest in VOO. Should You Buy the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF With the Stock Market Near a Record High? History Offers a Clear Answer
- Positive Sentiment: Early?week technical bounce — several market forecasts see the S&P and Nasdaq trying to continue a recovery, which tends to lift VOO because it tracks the index. NASDAQ Index, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Forecast – US Indices Looking to Continue Recovery
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre?market updates and investor positioning — daily updates show small pre?market swings as traders await Fed minutes and other catalysts; these often create short?term noise for VOO. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Daily Update, 2/17/2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Range?bound market structure — analysts note the S&P has been choppy and range?bound, implying VOO may see muted directional moves until a breakout/ breakdown. S&P 500 Names to Watch as Index Remains Range-Bound
- Negative Sentiment: AI?led selloff pressure — recent weakness included a selloff tied to AI concerns that contributed to the S&P’s second straight weekly loss, a near?term headwind for VOO. S&P 500 Snapshot: Second Straight Loss
- Negative Sentiment: Key technical risk levels — analysts warn the S&P must hold certain levels to avoid a deeper correction (a break below 6780 could imply a ~20% pullback), creating downside risk for VOO. The S&P 500 Is Range-bound and Must Hold 6780 to Still Allow for an April Peak
- Negative Sentiment: Tech leadership needed — the S&P’s ability to reclaim its 50?day moving average depends on tech/FANG recovery; failure to regain that momentum would cap upside for VOO. S&P 500: Can Tech Sector Strengthen Enough to Overcome 50-Day Moving Average?
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
