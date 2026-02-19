Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $976.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,006 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.6% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $976,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 229,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $631.15 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $641.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $617.24. The stock has a market cap of $844.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

