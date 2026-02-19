Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.2353.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TER. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $325.00 target price on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $314.82 on Thursday. Teradyne has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $327.99. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.93.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $223,051.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,804,165.79. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 12.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 63.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

