Jefferies Financial Group Raises Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target to $77.00

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s previous close.

ADM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

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Archer Daniels Midland Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.12. 622,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,461. Archer Daniels Midland has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 1.34%.The company had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,439,602.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 90,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,486,054.28. This represents a 27.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David R. Mcatee II acquired 7,500 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.90 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,750. This represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,106 shares of company stock worth $7,539,602. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 119,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer Daniels Midland

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Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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