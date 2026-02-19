First National Bank of Omaha Makes New $698,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 45,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.6% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 98,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $239,348.16. Following the sale, the director owned 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,433.84. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $1,066,246.21. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 31,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,792.48. This represents a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 15,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,573 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.90.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $151.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.28%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

