Maridea Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,198,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,010,000 after buying an additional 11,848,817 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,928,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,848 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,748.0% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 918,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,280,000 after acquiring an additional 868,730 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,699,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,825,000 after acquiring an additional 852,175 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,101,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,564,000 after acquiring an additional 800,357 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $79.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.40 and a 52-week high of $79.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2658 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.