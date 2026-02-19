NEOS Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 594.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 73,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $493,686,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 320.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 60,680 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $2,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $232,454.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,915.32. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $453,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,165. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company had revenue of $20.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

