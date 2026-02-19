CenterBook Partners LP Buys 53,975 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. $EPAC

CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,975 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter worth about $875,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAC stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.01 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.64%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) is a global provider of high-pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and precision positioning equipment. The company’s products and solutions enable customers in manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, transportation and construction to lift, move, position and secure heavy loads with safety and accuracy. Enerpac’s core portfolio includes hydraulic pumps, cylinders, torque wrenches, torque multipliers, flange spreaders, tensioners and portable bolting tools, complemented by electric and pneumatic tools for a wide range of industrial applications.

In addition to its extensive product lines, Enerpac offers integrated systems and services such as engineered lifting solutions, custom skidding and spreader beam assemblies, mobile bolting units and digital monitoring platforms.

