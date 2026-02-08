Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Takes $9.29 Million Position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF $CGGE

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 303,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,289,000. Capital Group Global Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 760.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 101,325 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGGE opened at $32.59 on Friday. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 40.0%.

The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

