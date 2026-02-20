Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Stock Price Down 22.2% – Here’s Why

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 22.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 and last traded at GBX 0.01. Approximately 286,448,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 142,796,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.

Mirriad Advertising Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of £1.20 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.10.

About Mirriad Advertising

(Get Free Report)

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirriad Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirriad Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.