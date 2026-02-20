Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Stock Price Down 10.9% – Here’s What Happened

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCUGet Free Report) traded down 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.73 and last traded at GBX 2.73. 3,481,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 3,494,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.06.

Great Southern Copper Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £20.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.91.

Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCUGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported GBX (0.21) EPS for the quarter.

About Great Southern Copper

Great Southern Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on copper-gold deposits in Chile. The Company has the option to acquire rights to 100% of two projects that are prospective for large porphyry copper-gold deposits in the underexplored coastal belt of Chile, a globally significant mining jurisdiction and the world’s largest copper producer.

