Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $68.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Globant traded as low as $47.61 and last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 1627041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.40.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Globant from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Globant from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.57 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.19.
Globant Company Profile
Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.
Globant’s service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.
