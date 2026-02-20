Bae Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $115.76 and last traded at $115.5940, with a volume of 42161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bae Systems in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bae Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bae Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bae Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Bae Systems Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bae Systems

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bae Systems during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bae Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bae Systems by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Bae Systems by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 21,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bae Systems by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Bae Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc is a global defense, security and aerospace company that designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of military and related products and services. Formed in 1999 through the combination of British Aerospace and Marconi Electronic Systems, the company supplies platforms, systems and support across air, land, maritime and cyber domains. Its portfolio spans combat and support aircraft systems, naval shipbuilding and subsystems, armored and land combat solutions, electronic and sensor systems, munitions, and intelligence, surveillance and cybersecurity capabilities.

BAE Systems serves government and military customers worldwide, with particularly large footprints in the United Kingdom and the United States as well as operations and sales across Europe, the Middle East, Australia and other markets.

