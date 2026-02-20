Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 272.50 and last traded at GBX 271.88, with a volume of 3060794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 250.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 230.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of £2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The company reported GBX 3.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust had a net margin of 81.07% and a return on equity of 7.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

In other news, insider Sarika Patel acquired 3,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 263 per share, for a total transaction of £9,465.37. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Launched thirty years ago in June 1989, Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC (“TEMIT”) is an investment trust that invests principally in emerging markets companies with the aim of delivering capital growth to shareholders over the long term. While the majority of the Company’s shareholders are based in the UK, shares are quoted on both the London and New Zealand Stock Exchanges.

