Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.5880, with a volume of 172340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CERT. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $10.00 target price on Certara in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Certara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

Certara Stock Down 2.9%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 92.29 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 94.9% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 273,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 132,927 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new position in Certara during the 3rd quarter worth $2,818,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Certara in the third quarter valued at $11,899,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 104.0% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 89,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 45,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company’s platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company’s offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

