ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.47. ProShares UltraShort Silver shares last traded at $2.3950, with a volume of 36,338,358 shares traded.

ProShares UltraShort Silver Stock Down 14.8%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55.

ProShares UltraShort Silver shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, February 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraShort Silver Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 10,161.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective. The benchmark price of silver will be the United States dollar price of silver bullion as measured by the London fixing price per troy ounce of unallocated silver bullion for delivery in London through a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) authorized to effect such delivery.

