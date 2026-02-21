Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 35,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 41,909 shares.The stock last traded at $60.8150 and had previously closed at $60.83.

Separately, Dbs Bank raised shares of Suzuki Motor to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suzuki Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.82.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter. Suzuki Motor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.249-5.249 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation traces its roots to 1909 when Michio Suzuki founded Suzuki Loom Works; the company later entered motor vehicle production and was reorganized as an independent motor company in the mid-20th century. Headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan, Suzuki has grown into a multinational manufacturer known for producing compact, fuel-efficient vehicles and a broad range of two- and four-wheeled products. The company has a long history in small-car and motorcycle design and has adapted its product portfolio over decades to serve both personal and light commercial transport markets.

Suzuki’s primary business activities include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and outboard motors, along with related parts and accessories.

