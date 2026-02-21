Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $31.68 and last traded at $31.0750, with a volume of 21059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut Hamilton Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Hamilton Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.96. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $728.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Hamilton Insurance Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hamilton Insurance Group this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HG. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,581,000 after acquiring an additional 137,501 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $1,082,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,222,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,106,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,214,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,879,000 after buying an additional 301,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.

Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.

Further Reading

