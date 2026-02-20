iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.55 and last traded at $73.6440, with a volume of 19096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.23.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.31.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Europe ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 70.8% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.