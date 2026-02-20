Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Sappi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 24573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Sappi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Sappi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPPJY

Sappi Trading Down 3.4%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sappi had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 5.31%.

Sappi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sappi Limited, trading on the OTCMKTS as SPPJY, is a global pulp and paper company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Originally established in 1936 as South African Pulp and Paper Industries, Sappi has grown into a diversified manufacturer of dissolving wood pulp, graphic papers, packaging and specialty papers. The company serves customers in over 150 countries and operates a network of mills and sales offices across three key regions: Europe, North America and South Africa.

Sappi’s product portfolio is organized into several main categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.