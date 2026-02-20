VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGLGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $29.7050, with a volume of 2619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1591 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGL. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Caldwell Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 766.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

