VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $29.7050, with a volume of 2619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1591 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGL. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Caldwell Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 766.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

