VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $29.7050, with a volume of 2619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1591 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
