Vincent Angotti Acquires 105,364 Shares of Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) Stock

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent Angotti purchased 105,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $85,344.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 586,954 shares in the company, valued at $475,432.74. This represents a 21.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Talphera Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of TLPH traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,382. Talphera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

Institutional Trading of Talphera

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading LLC boosted its stake in Talphera by 3,224.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Talphera in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Talphera by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Talphera in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talphera in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Talphera to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Talphera in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Talphera

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit. It is also developing LTX-608, an anti-inflammatory and antiviral potential for the treatment of multiple conditions, including disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and acute pancreatitis; Fedsyra, a pre-filled ephedrine syringe; and PFS-02, a pre-filled phenylephrine syringe.

Featured Stories

