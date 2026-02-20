Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 1208918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRSL. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Brightstar Lottery in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold (c-)” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brightstar Lottery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Brightstar Lottery from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brightstar Lottery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightstar Lottery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,388,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Brightstar Lottery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,255,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Brightstar Lottery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brightstar Lottery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,541,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brightstar Lottery during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

