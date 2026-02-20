Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.08 and last traded at $53.92, with a volume of 4765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLMAF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Halma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Halma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Halma

Halma Stock Performance

Halma Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.04.

(Get Free Report)

Halma plc is a United Kingdom–based group of specialist technology companies that develop products and services designed to protect and improve lives. The company focuses on safety, health and environmental markets, bringing together a portfolio of engineering-led businesses that design, manufacture and distribute sensing, detection, monitoring and control technologies. Its offering is aimed at reducing risk, improving safety outcomes and supporting regulatory compliance across a range of industrial, commercial and medical settings.

Halma’s subsidiaries supply a broad array of hardware and software solutions, including sensors and detection systems for fire, gas and hazardous conditions, medical devices and diagnostics, environmental and water-quality monitoring equipment, and related lifecycle services such as calibration, maintenance and technical support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.