Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.37 and last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 417491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEPN shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Septerna in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Septerna in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Septerna from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Septerna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Septerna from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Bhatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $115,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 174,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,834.73. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Septerna by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,715,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Septerna by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,518,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,568,000 after purchasing an additional 104,394 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Septerna by 8.1% during the third quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,158,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Septerna by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after buying an additional 329,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Septerna in the 4th quarter worth about $17,308,000.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

