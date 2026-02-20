Insider Selling: Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells 522 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) President Jon Christianson sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $66,836.88. Following the sale, the president directly owned 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,268.76. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Saturday, January 31st, Jon Christianson sold 515 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $62,701.25.
- On Thursday, January 29th, Jon Christianson sold 1,158 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $141,322.32.
- On Wednesday, January 28th, Jon Christianson sold 1,991 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $238,681.08.
- On Tuesday, December 23rd, Jon Christianson sold 1,691 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $235,894.50.
Palomar Price Performance
NASDAQ:PLMR traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,399. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $175.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palomar from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore assumed coverage on Palomar in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.17.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palomar
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 14.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,278,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 456,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,258,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 153,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 44,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.
In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.
Further Reading
