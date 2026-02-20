Insider Selling: Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) COO Sells 5,403 Shares of Stock

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) COO John Addington Wilson sold 5,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $21,179.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 326,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,350.80. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RPID traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 131,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPID. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 12.6% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 37.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPID has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ: RPID) develops and commercializes automated microbial detection and contamination control solutions for the life sciences industry. Its flagship offering, the Growth Direct® System, leverages digital imaging and proprietary growth indicator plates to identify and count microorganisms more rapidly than traditional culture-based methods. The company’s technology platform is designed to streamline quality control workflows in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and vaccine manufacturing settings, helping clients reduce release times and improve operational efficiency.

In addition to the Growth Direct® System, Rapid Micro Biosystems offers an integrated suite of software and consumables that support automated data capture, analysis and reporting.

