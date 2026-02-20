Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE: UTI) recently:

2/7/2026 – Universal Technical Institute was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2026 – Universal Technical Institute was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

2/6/2026 – Universal Technical Institute was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2026 – Universal Technical Institute had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Universal Technical Institute had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Universal Technical Institute had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Universal Technical Institute had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Universal Technical Institute had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 191,830 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $4,868,645.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,971,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,795,147.20. The trade was a 5.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Ann Frank sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $52,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,581.76. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,255,173 shares of company stock valued at $30,812,798. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc (NYSE: UTI) is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI’s curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

