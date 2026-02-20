Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Shares Up 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.09 and last traded at GBX 0.09. Approximately 69,341,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 187,895,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08.
Reabold Resources Stock Down 1.1%
The company has a market cap of £9.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 45.39 and a quick ratio of 34.15.
About Reabold Resources
As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.
Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.
