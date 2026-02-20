TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 66.10 and last traded at GBX 65.11, with a volume of 64497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.45.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 55.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Integrated LNG segment comprises the integrated gas chain, including upstream and midstream liquified natural gas (LNG) activities, as well as biogas, hydrogen, and gas trading activities.

Further Reading

