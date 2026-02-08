Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stake Lifted by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large net inflows suggest continued demand for core S&P 500 exposure (helps ETF flows and price support). Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Sees Inflows Despite Weekly Decline
- Positive Sentiment: Market-level strength — the S&P 500 posted its strongest single-day gain since May and futures have bounced after recent weakness — lifts broad ETFs like VOO. S&P 500 Snapshot: Best Day Since May
- Positive Sentiment: Macro/analyst optimism: a prominent strategist projects sizable long-term upside for the S&P 500 driven by AI and demographic tailwinds — a bullish backdrop for VOO holders. 1 Brilliant Vanguard Index Fund to Buy Before It Soars 120%
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent write-ups highlight VOO’s low expense ratio and higher dividend yield versus peers (QQQ, MGK), reinforcing its appeal as a core, cost-efficient S&P 500 proxy for many investors. QQQ vs VOO: Which Powerhouse ETF Is the Better Buy for Investors Right Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage reiterates VOO as a low-cost, straightforward way to track the S&P 500 for long-term investors — supportive for steady inflows but not a catalyst by itself. This Low-Cost Vanguard Fund Can Be a No-Brainer Option for Long-Term Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Retail-platform interest in index ETFs remains notable; Robinhood flow stories imply continued retail participation but not directional certainty. 3 ETFs Robinhood’s Retail Investors Favor More Than Owning Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation caution: some analysis warns the market is “priced for growth,” meaning expensive entry could temper new buying and raise sensitivity to disappointments — a potential headwind for VOO. Vanguard’s S&P 500 Tracker Faces a Market Priced for Growth, Not Cheap Entry
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.9%
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
