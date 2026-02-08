Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stake Lifted by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $635.24 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $641.81. The company has a market capitalization of $850.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $631.84 and its 200 day moving average is $614.48.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.