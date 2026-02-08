Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 2,659 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 57,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $2,658,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in Accenture by 35.9% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 8,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,216,850,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Accenture by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 258,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,771,000 after buying an additional 38,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $240.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.54. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $392.02.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.88%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $1,008,263.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,380.79. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,026 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $289,024.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 27,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,887.70. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 16,031 shares of company stock worth $4,509,304 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup raised Accenture to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.38.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

