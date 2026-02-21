Brokerages Set NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT at $43.00

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on NMI from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on NMI in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th.

In other NMI news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $898,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,853.30. This represents a 40.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $2,179,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 415,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,462,737.93. This represents a 11.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,540 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 196.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in NMI by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMIH opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. NMI has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. NMI had a net margin of 55.05% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $180.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NMI will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher?loan?to?value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers’ access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk?sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

