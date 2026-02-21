Analysts Set Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) PT at $8.15

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STGW. Seaport Research Partners raised Stagwell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Stagwell from $6.36 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stagwell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stagwell by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Stagwell by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stagwell by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STGW opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 77.17 and a beta of 1.69. Stagwell has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.

Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.

