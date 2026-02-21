Citigroup Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $270.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $245.00 target price on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.84.

SNOW opened at $172.49 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $120.10 and a 12 month high of $280.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $66,583.66. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,687.96. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.91, for a total value of $17,691,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,329 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,703.39. This trade represents a 66.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 713,681 shares of company stock worth $148,264,518 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

