Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Onto Innovation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 4.4%

ONTO stock opened at $215.44 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $232.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 77.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.46.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.60%.The business had revenue of $266.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 2,061.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Onto Innovation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company posted record 2025 revenue, completed the Semilab product?line acquisition, shipped next?gen Dragonfly systems and disclosed a major HBM agreement that management says is driving AI/inspection demand. Onto Innovation Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Company posted record 2025 revenue, completed the Semilab product?line acquisition, shipped next?gen Dragonfly systems and disclosed a major HBM agreement that management says is driving AI/inspection demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Needham raised its price target to $275 and kept a Buy rating, signaling continued bullish institutional views that could underpin shares over the medium term. Benzinga article

Analyst support: Needham raised its price target to $275 and kept a Buy rating, signaling continued bullish institutional views that could underpin shares over the medium term. Neutral Sentiment: Management guided Q1 FY2026 EPS to $1.260–1.360 and revenue to $275–285M, which sits slightly above consensus — that guidance implies margin recovery but leaves room for execution risk. Company press release / guidance

Management guided Q1 FY2026 EPS to $1.260–1.360 and revenue to $275–285M, which sits slightly above consensus — that guidance implies margin recovery but leaves room for execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Management projects >30% growth in advanced?packaging sales in 2026 and cites a record backlog tied to AI demand — a positive long?term growth signal but dependent on sustained end?market strength. Advanced packaging growth article

Management projects >30% growth in advanced?packaging sales in 2026 and cites a record backlog tied to AI demand — a positive long?term growth signal but dependent on sustained end?market strength. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS of $1.26 missed the consensus by $0.02 and fell from $1.51 a year ago — the modest miss and y/y earnings decline are the immediate catalyst for the share pullback. Zacks: ONTO misses Q4 estimates

Q4 EPS of $1.26 missed the consensus by $0.02 and fell from $1.51 a year ago — the modest miss and y/y earnings decline are the immediate catalyst for the share pullback. Negative Sentiment: Shares are trading with elevated volume into the print and remain at a premium valuation (high P/E), so even small earnings misses or execution risk can trigger outsized moves. Investing.com note

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company’s solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

